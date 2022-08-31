Trucks Carrying Flood Relief Rations Looted in Balochistan

Various NGOs’ operations were disrupted in Balochistan’s flood-ravaged areas after trucks carrying relief goods were looted in Dera Murad Jamali.

Officials stated that hundreds of flood-affected people, including women, had gathered near the Tehsildar office upon hearing about the arrival of the trucks. Sources revealed that looters took away rations and other relief items from the trucks.

The police and local administration officials reportedly reached the spot later on to manage the situation. The NGOs have since requested that law enforcement agencies provide them with security and take action against the thieves.

It was also learned that people in Dera Bugti, Kohlu, and many other areas staged protests for not receiving relief packages. They claimed that the rations reached the affected areas but are being stored in government warehouses instead of being sent to the flood victims. They added that the aid is being distributed on the basis of political affiliations as well.

Government officials have refuted the allegations, terming them as ‘propaganda’ and ‘exploitation of the situation’.

They declared that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), with the assistance of several NGOs, is ensuring fair distribution of relief goods, including drinking water, cooked food, and tents.

In related news, several international planes carrying tents, rations, medicines, and other relief supplies arrived in Pakistan last week. They included two Turkish aircraft that landed in Karachi on Tuesday.