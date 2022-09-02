FBR Transfers Over 220 Officers in Major Reshuffle

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reshuffled 227 officers from both cadres i.e. Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs Service.

The FBR issued five different notifications in this regard on Friday.

The authorities have transferred and posted 56 officers of BS-20, including 39 officers of the Pakistan Customs Service and 17 officers of the Inland Revenue Service.

The Board has also transferred and posted 73 officers of BS-19, including 47 officers from the Pakistan Customs Service and 26 officers from the Inland Revenue Service.

According to the notifications, 60 officers of BS-18 from both cadres of the FBR have also been transferred and posted, including 54 officers from Inland Revenue Service and six officers from Pakistan Customs Service.

The FBR has also posted and transferred 38 officers of BS-17, including 35 officers of the Inland Revenue Service and three officers from the Pakistan Customs Service.

The officers who are drawing performance allowance prior to issuance of this notification shall continue to draw this allowance on the new place of posting, according to the notification.

The officers have been asked to send charge Relinquishment/Assumption to FBR immediately after Relinquishment/Assumption of charge for record and further necessary action.