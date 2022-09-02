KP Announces Hundreds of Jobs in Higher Education Department

Minister for Higher Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Kamran Khan Bangash, has announced hundreds of jobs in the Higher Education Department (HED).

Taking to Twitter, the Minister announced over 800 vacant positions in the HED.

Attention Job Seekers!

We are hiring 800+ bright souls to become part of #HigherEducation and achieve unprecedented glory in educating our youth. Update your CVs, apply through KPPSC, sharpen your brains and test your might.

— Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) September 1, 2022

He urged the youth to update their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) and apply for the jobs through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC).

Earlier, the District Education Department (DED) Mansehra had announced issuing appointment letters to the hundreds of teachers recruited in public schools and colleges.

The development came after the KP Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESD) allowed DED Mansehra to issue appointment letters to 900 teachers.

Shams-ur-Rehman, Deputy District Education Officer (DEO) Mansehra, stated that appointment letters will be distributed by 5 September.

He added that the recruitment process was hampered by the horrendous floods in the province that were caused by the record-breaking monsoon rainfalls.

Previously in June, the KP government had decided to regularize thousands of school and college teachers, hundreds of doctors, and ex-FATA project employees.

It is worth mentioning that the provincial government will make 58,000 school and college teachers permanent. Meanwhile, 4,070 ex-FATA project employees and 720 ad-hoc doctors will also be regularized. Overall, the KP government will regularize about 63,000 employees.