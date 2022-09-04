Pakistan vs. India Live Streaming: Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s

The Super 4s stage of the 2022 Asia Cup got off to a sensational start as Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by 4 wickets in the first match of the round. The tournament is set for another blockbuster clash as arch-rivals Pakistan and India lock horns for the second time in the competition.

The two teams will be looking to get off to a winning start in the Super 4s stage of the tournament and take one step closer to the final of the competition. India will be hoping to record their second consecutive victory over their arch-rivals while The Men in Green will be determined to get their revenge.

Pakistan has had its fair share of injury problems throughout the tournament. After Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jnr were already ruled out of the tournament, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has also suffered a potential tournament-ending injury. While the extent of his injury is not revealed yet, it is confirmed that he will not be taking part in the high-octane clash.

As for India, they too have run into some injury troubles of their own with star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja having been ruled out of the tournament and potentially the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup as well. It will be interesting to see if the Men in Blue make any more changes to their line-up.

The highly-anticipated clash between the two sides is set to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time. Pakistan vs. India live match will be broadcasted on PTV Sports and Ten Sports for Pakistan’s viewers while it will also be live streamed on various platforms.

Pakistan vs. India live streaming will be available on mobile apps as well. Daraz and Tapmad TV will live stream the encounter. India vs. Pakistan live match will also be available on PTV Sports live streaming and Ten Sports live streaming.

Here are the links for live streaming: