SECP Amends Regulations for Listed Companies to Buy Back Shares

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has tightened procedures for the listed companies, which intended to buy back their own shares.

In this regard, the commission issued a notification here on Tuesday to amend the Listed Companies (Buy-Back of Shares) Regulations, 2019.

According to the amended regulations, the purchasing company shall not be on the default counter and has not defaulted on any debt instrument supported by the auditors’ certificate. The regulations also state that a company shall be eligible for purchase if it fulfills the following conditions

It is listed on the securities exchange for a period of not less than three years.

It is compliant with the minimum capital or equity requirements or minimum free float requirement of the securities exchange, as set out in listing regulations or licensing requirements, if any, after the purchase.

It has obtained approval from its members for purchase through a special resolution.

The SECP has also revised the procedure for the purchase of the buy-back of the shares.

According to revised procedures, the general meeting in which the special resolution is to be passed shall be held no later than 45 of the date of the meeting of the board of directors in which the purchase is recommended. Earlier, the period was 30 days under the previous regulations. Alongside this, the purchasing company shall also make a public announcement as per Schedule II within two working days of passing the special resolution.

The SECP has also amended the procedure for the purchase through a securities exchange. The purchase shall be made through securities exchange subject to the following procedure

