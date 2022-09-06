UHS to Involve Parents in Course Monitoring and PTMs

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will now involve its students’ parents in the monitoring of all its on-campus undergraduate programs, including its BS and Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) programs.

Each month, the parents of five students will visit the campus and provide feedback on the standards of education imparted to their children.

The parents will be able to suggest changes for improvements to the quality of education and facilities.

In addition to this, a Parent-Teacher meeting (PTM) will also take place annually.

UHS Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore, announced these details while speaking to undergraduate students at the university’s Jinnah Campus on Monday.

He also presided over a faculty meeting and called for the Jinnah Campus dispensary to be made operational as soon as possible.

The timings of the dispensary will be from 9 AM to 5 PM and will be under the charge of Dr. Hina Javed from the Family Medicine Department.

Professor Rathore also mentioned that the establishment of a Rescue 1122 center on campus is also under discussion with the authorities, and approved the formation of a research advisory committee. The committee will devise a two-year research development plan and will also offer recommendations about applied research and international projects.