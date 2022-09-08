Govt Looking to Increase Exports by $ 100 Billion Soon: Planning Minister

Federal Minister for Planning Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that the coalition government is committed to exceed Pakistan’s exports by $100 billion soon.

The Minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting for the promotion of a conducive business environment and improvement in exports. The meeting was attended by the President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

The minister, while urging the country’s chamber of commerce to play their role in expanding the country’s exports, said that government will support the business community to achieve this goal. He also added that the solution to Pakistan’s economic problems lies in the promotion of private sector investment and exports.

The Minister stated that there is a dire need to connect business with global chairs. He also asked the business community to adopt a market-driven approach to get space in the global market.

Ahsan Iqbal further said that the improvement of the economy is essential for the survival and security of the nation. A country’s economy should depend on earning dollars instead of spending dollars, he added.

While stressing upon the business community to take part in relief activities to support flood affectees, he stated that the country’s economy has suffered due to the floods; however, the government is committed to expediting the rehabilitation process of the flood-affected areas.