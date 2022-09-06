FIA Detains Gang Involved in Illegal Issuance of SIM Cards

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has busted a gang involved in the illegal issuance of SIM cards.

According to the official statement, FIA carried out a successful operation at three different locations in Peshawar against the issuance of SIMs on fake visas, illegal activation of SIMs on Afghan passports, and tampering with Afghan passports.

ALSO READ Man Arrested for Impersonating a Supreme Court Judge

During the operation, held in collaboration with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), a total of 10 suspects were arrested.

FIA also recovered copies of 450 Afghan passports, three laptops, four personal computers, and 15 mobile phones.