Asia Cup Live Streaming Links: Pakistan Vs. Sri Lanka Super 4s

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will face off in what is considered a dress rehearsal for the final of the 2022 Asia Cup. The final game of the Super 4s stage promises to be the perfect platform for both the finalists to prepare for the big match ahead.

The Men in Green pulled off an amazing heist against Afghanistan in the previous match to book their place in the final of the tournament. Pakistan had earlier defeated India in its first match of the Super 4s stage and will look to complete a clean-sweep by defeating Sri Lanka in the final match of the round.

Similarly, the Sri Lankan team has been terrific so far as it has defeated Afghanistan and India in the round. Sri Lanka will be looking to continue its momentum and get a psychological boost over Pakistan ahead of the final.

The Green Shirts are expected to make a number of changes to their squad as they look to give rest to their star performers. Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, and Haider Ali are all likely to play their first match in the competition.

Sri Lankan is also likely to make a few changes to the team as Dasun Shanka will look to prepare for the final of the event.

The exciting encounter between the two teams is scheduled to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports and Ten Sports and fans can also enjoy the action on the two channels’ live streams. Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka live streaming will also be available on Daraz and Tapmad TV mobile apps.

