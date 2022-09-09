Pakistan Asks India to Convene Meeting of Indus Water Commission

Pakistan has asked India to convene a meeting of the Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) to discuss controversial issues, including Pakal Dul Dam.

Source told ProPakistani that the Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah has written a letter to Indian authorities in this regard. Shah has asked the Indian authorities to hold a round of India-Pakistan talks in October.

The last round of India-Pakistan water negotiations was held in May 2022. Under the Indus Water Treaty, both sides are required to hold at least one meeting every year.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the negotiations held in New Delhi in May, India expressed its willingness to provide statistics to Pakistan under the 1989 formula.

The Indian side had assured to arrange tours/inspections after the coming flood season as per the provisions of the Treaty and the practice in vogue since 1989 until 2018.