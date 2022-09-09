Planning Minister Urges Private Sector to Take Country out of Economic Trouble

Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, has asked the private sector to support the government by increasing production and exports as the economy is bearing the brunt of the worst natural calamity faced in decades.

While speaking at the Pakistan Property and Housing Expo, organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he emphasized that the private sector proves to be the backbone of the economic development of a country.

The Minister assured the business community that the government will provide all possible facilities to promote business activities in the country to make the dream of export-led growth a reality. The government is striving to get the economy out of tough times; however, the country needs an extraordinary increase in exports to meet its economic challenges, he added.

While shedding light on the impacts of floods, he stated that the natural calamity has to be tackled together, just like the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods.