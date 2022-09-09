Punjab Govt Takes Notice of Delayed Promotion of 50,000 School Teachers

School Education Department (SED) Punjab has taken notice of the delayed promotions of thousands of teachers employed in public sector schools all over the province.

According to details, SED Punjab has reprimanded all the District Education Authorities (DEAs) for unnecessarily delaying the promotion of 50,000 school teachers.

ALSO READ Heavy Rains Set to Return After Short Spell of Hot and Humid Weather

SED Punjab has summoned a meeting of its Promotion Committee and ordered Heads of all DEAs in the province to submit detailed reports about the promotion cases of school teachers.

SED Punjab has also decided to hire new teachers on the posts that will be vacated after the promotions. Details about the hiring of new school teachers will be announced soon.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Punjab government has relaxed promotion rules for 400,000 primary, elementary, and senior school teachers.

Under the new rules, primary school teachers will be promoted to BS-17, elementary school teachers to BS-19, and senior school teachers to BS-20.