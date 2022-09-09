Zameen.com to Host the 4th Edition of its Pakistan Property Show in Dubai

Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise, Zameen.com, is once again holding its popular Pakistan Property Show (PPS) 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre this weekend (September 10 & 11).

The previous iterations of the event have attracted huge numbers of overseas Pakistanis from the Gulf region who expressed a keen interest in projects on display from Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Multan, and other major cities.

The two-day event will feature over 60 exhibitors and showcase 200 plus of the best projects from around Pakistan.

Important Pakistani and Emirati dignitaries will be gracing the show, including Director General of the Dubai Land Department H.E Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, Imtiaz Feroz Gondal, Pakistan’s Acting Ambassador to the UAE, President of the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) Dr. Faisal Ikram, and prominent journalists from Pakistan.

Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan, Country Head Ahmad Bhatti, EMPG CEO Imran Ali Khan, Head of EMPG’s MENA Region Haider Ali Khan, and members of Zameen’s senior management will also be present for the occasion.

The said dignitaries and Zameen representatives will also take part in a discussion panel titled ‘Why Real Estate continues to be the best investment in Pakistan’, providing attendees and the viewers at home with an invaluable discourse on the current state of the property sector and its future prospects.

Overseas Pakistanis are the second largest community of expatriates in the UAE, with an estimated population of over 1.2 million. They are a significant contributor to Pakistan’s real estate industry, and over the past few years, their contribution has only gone up.

Zameen.com has been a major reason for this increase in foreign investment, as it has provided expats with a transparent and trustworthy source for buying and investing in property.

The sector has been growing at a steady rate, with the price per square foot of houses, plots, and residential property rising by 13.56%, 17.4%, and 19.83% respectively over the past year.

According to Zameen.com’s own metrics, visitors to its web portal rose by 21% last year and of the total visits, almost 30% were from overseas Pakistanis, the majority of which belonged to the Gulf region.

In addition, as the trend of high-rise developments and apartment living rises across the country, it allows for greater and more affordable investment opportunities in the real estate sector.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s recent ‘Roshan Apna Ghar’ initiative is another beneficial program that is aimed at providing overseas Pakistanis with convenient avenues for getting housing finance in easy and affordable monthly installments.

Moreover, the recent economic conditions in Pakistan have made property investment and buying more favorable for Pakistani expats, making it an even more attractive option for people looking to invest in their home country.

Not only will the Pakistan Property Show present avenues for investment in the real estate sector, but it will also provide visitors with the latest market insights from the expert sales representatives of Zameen.com.