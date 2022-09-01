NADRA’s New Biker Service Will Provide Services at Your Doorstep

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has inaugurated NADRA Biker Service for CNIC renewal and modification at your doorstep. The inauguration ceremony took place at NADRA Headquarters, Islamabad.

During his visit, NADRA chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik informed the minister that initially, the pilot phase of the service will take place in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. By the end of 2022, the NADRA Biker service will be expanded to all districts across the country.

He added that the Biker service is basically a portable NADRA Centre that will walk into the peoples’ lounges and register them on their premises saving them from the hassle of visiting a NADRA center. The service will include female registration officers using scooters to carry out registration exclusively for women.

Launched @NadraPak biker service for Islamabad & Rawalpindi to bring our services to your doorstep -will expand it to rest of #Pakistan in future. We are consistently expanding our outreach mechanism. Your feedback will help us improve.#Governance #LegalID #SDG16 🎯 9 pic.twitter.com/xzDQKxVG49 — Tariq Malik ™ (@ReplyTariq) September 1, 2022

Chairman NADRA also briefed the Interior Minister about its operations in Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab which have been adversely affected by floods and heavy rainfall.

The minister learned that the monsoon rains and floods have caused heavy losses as most of the NRC’s buildings have sunk under water. The brief added, however, that the equipment has been saved and evacuated.

The chairman added that more than 37 million people have been affected due to ongoing floods and continuous rain. He told that the downpour and flooding in certain areas led to the loss of CNICs of affected people. He highlighted that the people will need their CNICs to have access to governments’ relief activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister appreciated NADRA’s new initiative to relieve the masses. He told the department to continue its efforts to introduce modern practices for public facilitation and service optimization.

The applicants can book an appointment through NADRA’s official website, mobile application, or via its call center.