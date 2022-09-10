PPSC’s Chairman and Members Seek Huge Salary Raise

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has proposed an increment in the salaries of its Chairman and Members along with a payment of 100 percent allowance, in light of the spiking inflation.

It has also recommended the Punjab government to provide honorary salaries to its staff.

ALSO READ BISP Disbursements to Flood Affectees Cross Rs. 22 Billion

Besides, the commission has also urged the government to raise the pay of its staff that performs its duties at examination centers and to allocate 100 percent of funds for infrastructural development every fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the provincial government has received proposals in this regard.

In related news, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had barred the PPSC from holding interviews for agricultural officer positions on 20 August.

The court had ordered the PPSC Secretary, Syeda Malika, to prepare a new schedule for the interviews of all the candidates who cleared the written exams. LHC Judge, Justice Shahid Waheed, had issued the orders after hearing a petition, which was filed by Muhammad Tahir and others.

ALSO READ International Flight Escapes Disaster Due to Bird Strike at Karachi Airport

The petitioners’ lawyer contended that ten candidates cleared the written exams for the mentioned positions, however, the PPSC refused to conduct interviews of six candidates, as they did not have prior private sector experience. He claimed that the petitioners were omitted from the interview in order to benefit the preferred candidates.

Consequently, the court directed the commission to conduct interviews of all candidates.