BISP Disbursements to Flood Affectees Cross Rs. 23 Billion

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed more than Rs. 23 billion among flood-affected families across Pakistan.

According to an official statement, under the social safety program, a total amount of Rs. 23,670,325,000 has been disbursed among 946,813 flood-affected families as of Monday evening.

Out of this, Rs. 2,918,825,000 have been disbursed among 116,753 affected families in Balochistan, 564,472 families have received Rs. 14,111,800,000 in Sindh, 116,962 families have received Rs. 2,924,050,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 148,626 families have received Rs. 3,715,650,000 in Punjab.

On Monday, 22,527 flood-affected families received cash assistance from different campsites established in flood-hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab. The authorities have also established a control room at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri has said that the amount of Rs. 25,000 under Flood Relief Cash Assistance means a lot to the flood-affected families who have lost everything. She highlighted that despite unusual circumstances, BISP has so far disbursed over Rs. 23 billion among affected families in a short time.

She stated that the monitoring teams of BISP have been formed to ensure transparency in the cash disbursement process. The concerned officers are also visiting the relief centers regularly to monitor the provision of cash assistance, she added.