Shadab Khan Admits His Mistakes Cost Pakistan the Asia Cup

Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain, Shadab Khan, has taken the responsibility for the agonizing defeat to Sri Lanka in the final of the 2022 Asia Cup. Shadab was involved in two fielding mishaps as he dropped the catches of dangerous middle-order batter, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, turning the tide in Sri Lanka’s favor.

Pakistan went off to a flying start in Dubai International Cricket Stadium as Babar’s men had Sri Lanka reeling at 5/58 inside 9 overs but a strong counter-attack from Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga brought their team back into the game. Just as Sri Lanka was putting up a fightback, Pakistan got a chance to get back into the game not once but twice, but the chances went begging as Shadab Khan failed to hold on to the catches.

Shadab’s failure in the field led to a strong comeback from Sri Lanka as it posted 170 on the board in the first innings. The Men in Green faltered in reply as they were bowled out for 147 as Sri Lanka became the champions of Asia for the sixth time in history.

Shadab took to Twitter to apologize to the Pakistan cricket fans and took the blame for the loss. He stated ‘catches win matches’ and that he is sorry for letting the team down. Shadab further went on to praise the Pakistani players for their outstanding performance throughout the tournament and congratulated the Sri Lankan team on winning the trophy.

