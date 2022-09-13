Sindh Govt to Regulate University Fees

The Sindh government has decided to regulate the tuition fees of universities, the provincial Minister for Universities and Boards, Ismail Rahoo, has announced.

While inaugurating a new office of the Ministry, the Minister said that the provincial government has taken strict notice of universities overcharging tuition fees.

ALSO READ Punjab Launches Free Online Academy to Counter Tuition Culture

The Minister directed the Secretary of Universities and Boards Department to present the record and policy of fee structure of both public and private universities.

He claimed that the move will bring harmony to the fee structure of universities, enabling the provincial higher education sector to flourish.

ALSO READ AIOU Postpones Written Tests of Various Job Posts

Last week, the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions Sindh (DIRPIS) had banned private schools and colleges from collecting advance fees from students.

DIRPIS had also restricted private educational institutes from forcing students to buy uniforms, textbooks, copies, and other stationery items from specific outlets.