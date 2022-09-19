Ramiz Raja Reveals Real Story Behind Incident With Indian Journalist

Last week, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, Ramiz Raja, exchanged words with an Indian journalist after the Asia Cup 2022 final, in which Pakistan lost by 23 runs to Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium.

The Indian journalist had asked the PCB chairman to send a message to the country’s irate cricket fans, to which Ramiz had responded, “You must be from India, your people must be very happy.”

Meanwhile, the cricket board chairman opened up about the incident on his YouTube channel, saying that the incident occurred because the Indian journalist inappropriately asked the question.

Ramiz stated, “I just asked him how does he know that fans are angry. You are sitting in a different area, so how do you know the fans are unhappy. The line of questioning was not right,” he added.

“These are provocative statements, if you do not have any malice in your heart, it will come through. Anyway, it was just one incident, we shall let it go,” he concluded.

It is worth noting that the Babar Azam-led side had lost two consecutive matches against Sri Lanka in the event, one in the Super 4s and then the final.