Pakistan and Indian Cricket Fans Resort to Violence in UK Over Asia Cup Clash

The high-octane clash between Pakistan and India in the Super 4s stage of the 2022 Asia Cup was one for the ages as the Men in Green registered a close win against their arch-rivals. While the match was played in good spirits on the pitch, the story off the field portrays a different picture.

According to details, UK police reported numerous incidents of clashes between the supporters of both teams in the country. The supporters reportedly came face to face in Leicester as violence broke out in the area. UK police also made two arrests as tension boiled over after the high-intensity match between Pakistan and India.

Police reported that an individual was arrested on suspicion of ‘conspiracy to commit violent disorder’ while another was arrested on the suspicion of ‘possessing a blade article’.

“Several incidents of violence and damage have been reported to the police and are being investigated,” stated a police spokesperson.

“We are aware of a video circulating showing a man pulling down a flag outside a religious building on Melton Road, Leicester. This appears to have taken place while police officers were dealing with public disorder in the area. The incident will be investigated,” stated further.

It is reported that the clashes could also be related to ‘different religious beliefs’ of Muslim and Hindu communities. Further detail will be revealed by the UK Police in due time.

The encounter between Pakistan and India in the 2022 Asia Cup was one of the most viewed T20 cricket matches in history. The Men in Green came out on top as they defeated their arch-rivals by 5 wickets. The two sides will lock horns once again, this time in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The blockbuster clash will be played on 23 October at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

