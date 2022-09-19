Netizens React After PCB Makes Huge Blunder in Kit Reveal for T20 World Cup

By Haroon Hayder | Published Sep 19, 2022 | 3:30 pm

With the 2022 T20 World Cup just less than a month away, all the participating teams are revealing their official kits following the announcement of the squads.

While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to officially reveal the kit, the PCB unintentionally posted an image of Pakistani players wearing the World Cup jerseys on its official online store.

According to details, the image shows Pakistan men’s skipper, Babar Azam, vice-captain, Shadab Khan, pace sensation, Naseem Shah, women’s team all-rounder, Kainat Imtiaz, and Fatima Sana, who won the ICC Emerging Player of the Year 2021, wearing the all-new kit.

Here is Pakistan’s uniform for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

The fans have expressed mixed reactions, with some even comparing the kit’s design with watermelon. Let’s have a look at some of the reactions:

Earlier, the PCB officially teased the kit as well. Taking to Twitter, the PCB shared a picture of Babar Azam wearing the kit, with the tweet captioned “Thunder Awaits.”

The 2022 T20 World Cup is set to kick off in Australia on 16 October. The Men in Green will begin their campaign against arch-rivals India on 23 October at the MCG.

