Netizens React After PCB Makes Huge Blunder in Kit Reveal for T20 World Cup

With the 2022 T20 World Cup just less than a month away, all the participating teams are revealing their official kits following the announcement of the squads.

While the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to officially reveal the kit, the PCB unintentionally posted an image of Pakistani players wearing the World Cup jerseys on its official online store.

ALSO READ Pakistan and Indian Cricket Fans Resort to Violence in UK Over Asia Cup Clash

@TheRealPCB released the new kit for the @T20WorldCup on their website by mistake as they didn’t officially release it as of yet. The website is down now. Thoughts about the kit?#Pakistan #PakistanCricket #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/dRAt15mzvO — Moaz Saeed (@lazeezghaleez) September 19, 2022

According to details, the image shows Pakistan men’s skipper, Babar Azam, vice-captain, Shadab Khan, pace sensation, Naseem Shah, women’s team all-rounder, Kainat Imtiaz, and Fatima Sana, who won the ICC Emerging Player of the Year 2021, wearing the all-new kit.

Here is Pakistan’s uniform for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Kia opinion hai apka iss new kit kay baray main? pic.twitter.com/2jfaZvyUit — Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) September 19, 2022

The fans have expressed mixed reactions, with some even comparing the kit’s design with watermelon. Let’s have a look at some of the reactions:

Pakistan’s official 2022-23 season T20i kit. Pata lagao Ye ye design kis ne kiyaa hai? pic.twitter.com/ToUCpvEYI9 — Dr. Rihab khan (@DrRihabOfficial) September 19, 2022

PCB reveals the new Kits of Pakistan Cricket Team for T20 World Cup 2022: pic.twitter.com/mP4bDkTYoV — Sαʋαɠҽ Bυԃԃιҽʂ (@Savage_Buddies) September 19, 2022

Pakistan’s kit at T20 World Cup pic.twitter.com/QbQVF516jE — yang yoo (@GongRight) September 19, 2022

ALSO READ Pacer Fatima Sana Ruled Out of Women’s T20 Asia Cup

Earlier, the PCB officially teased the kit as well. Taking to Twitter, the PCB shared a picture of Babar Azam wearing the kit, with the tweet captioned “Thunder Awaits.”

The 2022 T20 World Cup is set to kick off in Australia on 16 October. The Men in Green will begin their campaign against arch-rivals India on 23 October at the MCG.