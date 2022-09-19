Naseem Shah Reminds Pakistan’s Bowling Coach of His Early Bowling Days [Video]

Naseem Shah made his T20I debut in the Asia Cup and impressed fans with his pace and swing. The right-arm pacer became the talk of the town when he smashed two sixes against Afghanistan and led his side to the final.

Shaun Tait, Pakistan’s bowling coach, lavished praise on the 19-year-old pacer, declaring him to be a more intelligent bowler than himself, stating that everyone is aware of his natural ability to use the new ball.

Speaking to the media, Tait said, “In some ways, he reminds me of myself when I was a younger cricketer. He’s sort of free-spirited. But I wasn’t as intelligent. I think you’ve all seen his natural abilities and skill with the new ball.”

Appreciating the national pace unit, Tait said that Pakistan pacers like to keep things simple, but they have a lot of ability and skills, which allows him to build relationships with the bowlers and give them confidence.

The Babar Azam-led side will begin its seven-match T20 series against England tomorrow, with four matches taking place at the National Stadium Karachi and the remaining three at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

While answering a question regarding the availability of the team’s key pacer, Shaheen Shah, in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, the national bowling coach said, “The only thing that I know is that he is coming along well.”