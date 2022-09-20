Pakistan Vs. England 1st T20I: Live Streaming Links

Pakistan and England will begin their historic seven-match T20 series today at the National Stadium Karachi. It will be the first time that both sides will come face to face in the shortest format of cricket in Pakistan.

Both teams have played each other 21 times since the inception of the format, with England winning 14 and Pakistan winning 6, while one match ended in no result. England won seven times at home and seven times away.

The historic series will be played in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022, which will begin on 16 October in Australia with the first-round match between Sri Lanka and Namibia.

The Men in Green have had a fantastic season in the shortest format, reaching the final of the Asia Cup 2022, whereas England has lost all of their series since the T20 World Cup 2021, including three home series.

The highly anticipated match between the two teams is set to take place at the National Stadium Karachi at 7:30 PM, Pakistan Standard Time, with all available tickets already sold out.

Pakistan vs. England match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports and Ten Sports on television as well as their live streaming platforms. Pakistan vs. England live streaming will also be available on ARY Zap mobile app.

Here are the links for live streaming: