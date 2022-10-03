Ishaq Dar Takes Notice of Malpractices in Payments to Flood Affectees

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday took notice of malpractices in payments to the flood affectees and emphasized that the government will utilize all available resources for the rescue and assistance of the flood affectees.

He made the remarks while chairing a meeting to review the payments to flood affectees.

Secretary Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) briefed the meeting that approximately 90 percent of beneficiaries have been paid cash assistance. The remaining beneficiaries will receive the payment within the next five days.

He further informed that there were a few complaints regarding malpractices in payment at ATMs and point of sales (POS).

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmed and President HBL Muhammad Aurangzaib also updated the meeting on the situation and informed that a big volume of the relief cash has been distributed to the flood affectees and briefed on steps being taken to address the complaints.

The finance minister directed SBP and HBL to redress the grievances of the flood effects and take every possible step for the smooth and actual distribution of cash relief to the affectees.

He also directed ensuring the availability of cash at all the distribution points, and the resolution of other issues to ensure timely payment to flood affectees by strengthening the cash distribution system.