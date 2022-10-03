PCB Suddenly Changes Match Timings for Pakistan Junior League

The Pakistan Junior League (PJL), the PCB’s flagship initiative for the under 19 players, will kick off on October 6 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore with Mardan Warriors taking on Gujranwala Giants in the curtain-raiser.
However, the PCB has now decided to change the timing of matches in order to encourage students to attend the event. Double-headers will now begin at 1:30 pm while single-headers will start at 6:00 pm.
Six teams will compete in 16 group stage matches, which will follow the qualifier and eliminator stages, with the final of the much-anticipated tournament taking place on October 21 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Former cricketers Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Viv Richards, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy, and Colin Munro have been named as mentors for the Mardan Warriors, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Bahawalpur Royals, Hyderabad Hunters, and Rawalpindi Raiders, respectively.
Here’s the schedule for Pakistan Junior League:
|Day
|Date
|Fixtures
|Time
|Thursday
|6 October
|Gujranwala Giants vs Mardan Warriors
|6:00 PM
|Friday
|7 October
|Bahawalpur Royals vs Hyderabad Hunters
|6:00 PM
|Saturday
|8 October
|Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gwadar Sharks
|1:30 PM
|Gujranwala Giants vs Bahawalpur Royals
|6:00 PM
|Sunday
|9 October
|Hyderabad Hunters vs Gwadar Sharks
|1:30 PM
|Rawalpindi Raiders vs Mardan Warriors
|6:00 PM
|Monday
|10 October
|Bahawalpur Royals vs Mardan Warriors
|6:00 PM
|Tuesday
|11 October
|Hyderabad Hunters vs Rawalpindi Raiders
|6:00 PM
|Wednesday
|12 October
|Gujranwala Giants vs Gwadar Sharks
|6:00 PM
|Thursday
|13 October
|Mardan Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters
|6:00 PM
|Friday
|14 October
|Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gujranwala Giants
|1:30 PM
|Bahawalpur Royals vs Gwadar Sharks
|6:00 PM
|Saturday
|15 October
|Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants
|1:30 PM
|Bahawalpur Royals vs Rawalpindi Raiders
|6:00 PM
|Sunday
|16 October
|Mardan Warriors vs Gwadar Sharks
|6:00 PM
|Tuesday
|18 October
|Qualifier 1 (1 vs 2)
|6:00 PM
|Wednesday
|19 October
|Eliminator (3 vs 4)
|6:00 PM
|Thursday
|20 October
|Qualifier 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator)
|6:00 PM
|Friday
|21 October
|Final (Qualifier 1 Winner vs Qualifier 2 Winner)
|6:00 PM