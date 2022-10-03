PCB Suddenly Changes Match Timings for Pakistan Junior League

The Pakistan Junior League (PJL), the PCB’s flagship initiative for the under 19 players, will kick off on October 6 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore with Mardan Warriors taking on Gujranwala Giants in the curtain-raiser.

However, the PCB has now decided to change the timing of matches in order to encourage students to attend the event. Double-headers will now begin at 1:30 pm while single-headers will start at 6:00 pm.

ALSO READ Pakistan Overtakes India in Women’s Asia Cup Points Table With 2 Out of 2 Wins

Six teams will compete in 16 group stage matches, which will follow the qualifier and eliminator stages, with the final of the much-anticipated tournament taking place on October 21 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Former cricketers Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Viv Richards, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy, and Colin Munro have been named as mentors for the Mardan Warriors, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Bahawalpur Royals, Hyderabad Hunters, and Rawalpindi Raiders, respectively.

Here’s the schedule for Pakistan Junior League: