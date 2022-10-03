PCB Suddenly Changes Match Timings for Pakistan Junior League

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 3, 2022 | 4:46 pm

The Pakistan Junior League (PJL), the PCB’s flagship initiative for the under 19 players, will kick off on October 6 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore with Mardan Warriors taking on Gujranwala Giants in the curtain-raiser.

However, the PCB has now decided to change the timing of matches in order to encourage students to attend the event. Double-headers will now begin at 1:30 pm while single-headers will start at 6:00 pm.

Six teams will compete in 16 group stage matches, which will follow the qualifier and eliminator stages, with the final of the much-anticipated tournament taking place on October 21 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Former cricketers Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Viv Richards, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy, and Colin Munro have been named as mentors for the Mardan Warriors, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Bahawalpur Royals, Hyderabad Hunters, and Rawalpindi Raiders, respectively.

Here’s the schedule for Pakistan Junior League:

Day Date Fixtures Time
Thursday 6 October Gujranwala Giants vs Mardan Warriors 6:00 PM
Friday 7 October Bahawalpur Royals  vs Hyderabad Hunters 6:00 PM
Saturday 8 October Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gwadar Sharks 1:30 PM
Gujranwala Giants vs Bahawalpur Royals 6:00 PM
Sunday 9 October Hyderabad Hunters vs Gwadar Sharks 1:30 PM
Rawalpindi Raiders vs Mardan Warriors 6:00 PM
Monday 10 October Bahawalpur Royals vs Mardan Warriors 6:00 PM
Tuesday 11 October Hyderabad Hunters vs Rawalpindi Raiders 6:00 PM
Wednesday 12 October Gujranwala Giants vs Gwadar Sharks 6:00 PM
Thursday 13 October Mardan Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters 6:00 PM
Friday 14 October Rawalpindi Raiders vs Gujranwala Giants 1:30 PM
Bahawalpur Royals vs Gwadar Sharks 6:00 PM
Saturday 15 October Hyderabad Hunters vs Gujranwala Giants 1:30 PM
Bahawalpur Royals vs Rawalpindi Raiders 6:00 PM
Sunday 16 October Mardan Warriors vs Gwadar Sharks 6:00 PM
Tuesday 18 October Qualifier 1 (1 vs 2) 6:00 PM
Wednesday 19 October Eliminator (3 vs 4) 6:00 PM
Thursday 20 October Qualifier 2 (Loser Qualifier 1 vs Winner Eliminator) 6:00 PM
Friday 21 October Final (Qualifier 1 Winner vs Qualifier 2 Winner) 6:00 PM

 

