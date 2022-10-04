Chakor Ventures Rewards Pakistan’s Commonwealth Games Champions with Cash Prizes

Pakistan have a rich history at the Commonwealth Games where they have bagged a total of 75 medals as of 2021. This year, our athletes lifted the spirit of the nation by bagging a total of 7 medals including 2 Gold, 3 Silver, and 2 Bronze medals.

To acknowledge the efforts of the winning athletes, Chakor Ventures – an emerging, fast-paced real estate developer in Pakistan specializing in building innovative and luxurious commercial projects – honored the Commonwealth Games winners with cash rewards.

In the ceremony hosted at a local hotel in Islamabad on Oct 1, the medalists of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 were awarded exciting cash prizes of PKR 300,000, 200,000, and 100,000 respectively for Gold, Silver, and Bronze categories.

It is pertinent to note here that the guests of honor at the occasion were the Commonwealth Games medalists Arshad Nadeem, Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt, Zaman Anwar, Muhammad Inam, Muhammad Sharif Tahir, and Inayat Ullah.

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Abbas Khan, CEO Chakor Ventures, shared his passion for real estate development in Pakistan and how his visionary first commercial project Citadel 7 will add value to the architectural landscape of Blue Area, Islamabad.

Furthering the project, Khan shared that its high-rise commercial project which will offer investment opportunities in terms of retail mall, corporate offices, and food outlets.

About Commonwealth Games winner, he said, “We believe in promoting local talent, and the best way to recognize these heroes is to reward them, encourage them, and make them feel respected for their unconditional efforts and determination.”

“This ceremony is just a little step towards prosperity and community-building. I have played my part in building a community that I envision, and I expect other successful businesses to follow the suit, this will motivate these sportsmen further and help them excel in their passion,” he added.

The athletes were grateful for the initiative taken by Chakor Ventures to acknowledge the effort put forward by them and ignite their spirit of victory.

Among the guests of honor, one of the Commonwealth Games winners stated, “I would like to thank Chakor Ventures for the token of appreciation; such events help us feel more motivated. Other companies also need to arrange such events to attract upcoming youngsters and sportsmen.”