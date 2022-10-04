Pakistan Loses ITU Election to Zimbabwe

The member states of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) have elected Dr. Cosmas Zavazava of Zimbabwe as the next Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau ITU.

165 member states of ITU were present and voting. Zavazava defeated Pakistan’s nominee Anusha Rahman Khan. The required majority for winning the elections of Director Telecommunication Development Bureau ITU was 85.

The Zimbabwean candidate received the highest number of votes, i.e. 101, followed by Stephen Bereaux of the Bahamas who received 59 votes. Anusha Rahman Khan had the support of only 15 states.

The ITU elections are held in three stages, with the candidature of two candidates receiving the lowest number of votes in each stage withdrawn after each round of voting.