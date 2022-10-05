ILMA University Ranked Number 1 in Sindh, 3rd in Pakistan by Times Higher Education Impact Ranking

ILMA University has been ranked the number 1 university in Sindh and the 3rd best private sector university of Pakistan for the year 2022 by the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, UK.

The achievement is credited to the vision of the university’s Chancellor, Noman Abid Lakhani (TI), its high teaching standards, and focused strategies in supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs).

It is pertinent to note that one-fourth of Pakistani seats of learning have managed to qualify for international rankings by the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking for 2022, thus being placed amongst more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries.

Phil Baty, the Chief Knowledge Officer of the Times Higher Education, in a recent interview with the university, appreciated the performance of Pakistani universities during the last three years.

He also acknowledged their performance and contribution in terms of teaching, research, student engagement, community development, international representation, and global partnerships while sharing his high hopes for the future.

ILMA University’s top-tier faculty, alumni, students, and patrons, including the Noman Group of Companies and Global Educational Consultants (GEC) Society, are striving to produce future leaders through a knowledge-based economy with international standards.