Here’s Why No. 4 is Trending on Twitter After Pakistan Win Over New Zealand

Pakistan registered yet another victory in the tri-series, first against Bangladesh and now against New Zealand, providing some encouraging signs ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

While chasing a total of 147 runs against the home side, the Men in Green lost their in-form batter, Mohammad Rizwan, and middle-order batter, Shan Masood, with 37 runs on the board in 5.2 overs.

The management sent all-rounder, Shadab Khan, at number four instead of the regular right-hander Haider Ali, who supplied much-needed support with 34 runs off 22 balls, including two boundaries and two maximums, to lead the side to a six-wicket triumph.

The fans reacted quickly to the change which saw Shadab bat at number four, with the move quickly becoming a top trend on social media with the hashtag of “No.4.”

It is pertinent to mention here that former cricketers and experts have been asking for this decision to send him to number four since the middle order is consistently failing to provide support.

Here are some of the mixed reactions from fans:

Facing Middle Order problems ?? One Solution: SHADAB KHAN At

No.4 🔥🔥#PAKVNZ pic.twitter.com/GjyNN6tTce — Ch Moaz 💚❤️ (@chmoaz14) October 8, 2022

No. 4 is good for Shadab Khan #BabarAzam𓃵 Haider Ali also did good pic.twitter.com/nYU0Mswc7u — Chaudhry Shahzan (@ChaudhryShahzan) October 8, 2022

What a innings of 34 Runs by Shadab Khan at no.4 🤩🤩 #PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/cUHEB5PVys — cuteness_56 (@56_cuteness) October 8, 2022

Shadab Khan's first innings at No.4 in T20Is. Is he the solution to Pakistan's middle-order problem? #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/j8Zc3gPnex — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 8, 2022

Brilliant batting by Babar Azam,played with a strike rate of 149 and took PAK to victory. Change in batting order sending Shadab at no 4 also helped PAK to achieve the target, well done Pakistan #PAKvNZ — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) October 8, 2022