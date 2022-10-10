Ex-English Captain Claims England Won T20I Series in Pakistan With B Team

England’s white-ball squad toured Pakistan for the first time in 17 years, winning the seven-match T20I series 4-3. Despite the absence of key players on both sides, the historic series witnessed some thrilling finishes.

The Babar Azam-led side was missing Shaheen Shah and Naseem Shah, while all-rounder, Shadab Khan only played the last three games of the series and England was missing captain, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Jonny Bairstow.

After England won the first T20I against Australia by eight runs in Perth, an Australian cricketer-turned-journalist, Malcolm Conn, tweeted, “Won by 8 runs against a 2nd XI bowling attack.”

The tweet from an Australian journalist irritated former England captain, Michael Vaughan, who immediately responded with “won in Pakistan with a 2nd team,” with a thumbs-up emoji.

Won in Pakistan with a 2nd team 👍 https://t.co/Rd7Js6mEvZ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 9, 2022

It is worth noting that the Men in Green chased down more than 200 runs without losing a single wicket during the second game of the series at National Stadium Karachi, which is currently a record for the stadium in the shortest format of the game.

In addition, the national bowling unit successfully defended below-par targets in two consecutive games, while two Pakistani batters, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, ended up as the series’ leading run-scorers.