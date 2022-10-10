Hackers Allegedly Involved in PM Office’s Audio Leaks Arrested

The authorities arrested two hackers allegedly involved in the Prime Minister (PM)’s office leaks on Monday.

Reports confirmed that an intelligence agency arrested the hackers, one of whom is from Rawalpindi and is associated with an educational institution there, while the other belongs to a city in central Punjab.

Both of the hackers have been turned over to a national security agency, which is conducting an investigation.

Reports further added that the agency is questioning them about their handlers.

They had been in contact with the security staff at the PM’s office, and the security personnel in question are expected to be arrested as well soon.

The leaks included several audio recordings of conversations between important government figures, comprising of the PM himself, Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader, Maryam Nawaz, among other important people.