Punjab Govt Told to Pay 10-Year Salary of Deceased Policeman

The Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the government of Punjab to give a 10-year paycheck to the family members of the deceased inspector, who had died while waiting to receive his salary for the past 10 years.

The direction was given as a ruling on the petition about the aforementioned salaries by the late policeman, Inspector Mehmood Ali.

The provincial government’s representative told Justice Shahid Kareem that some payments had already been made, while the rest is to be paid soon.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Imran Raza Chadhar, disputed the claim, however, saying that ‘not a penny’ had been paid to the late policeman for the last 10 years, not even for his burial. He revealed that his client had attended the last court hearing despite his illness, and died on the road while returning home.

The government’s counsel stated that all the preparations were complete, and the paychecks were ready to be paid. He told that they were awaiting the thumbprint of one of the late policeman’s relatives.

The judge directed for the paycheck to be brought to the court at the next hearing. The late inspector had not been paid his salary for the past decade as he had lost his service book.