Haris Rauf Earns High Praise From Imran Khan for His Outstanding Bowling

Pakistan’s pace unit has been lauded for its outstanding performances in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, the seven-match T20I series against England, and the ongoing tri-nation tournament in New Zealand.

Despite the absence of Shaheen Shah, the likes of Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, and Shahnawaz Dahani continue to play impressively in defending below-par targets and restricting opponents on batting surfaces.

ALSO READ Ramiz Raja Confident of Winning T20 World Cup With Selected Pakistan Team

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain, Imran Khan, has also praised leading pacers, claiming that he hasn’t seen new bowlers on the field, but mentioned Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf as outstanding bowlers.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Completes 2,000 T20I Away Runs in Emphatic Fashion Against New Zealand

When the 1992 World Cup-winning captain was asked to share his opinion about Pakistan’s best bowler, Khan praised right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf, for his fast bowling saying, “Haris Rauf is an excellent bowler.”

The 70-year-old also inquired about the number one T20I batter, Mohammad Rizwan, where a local from the crowd around him complained about his slow batting style.