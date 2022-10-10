Attackers Kill Driver of School Van Full of Students in Swat

Armed men attacked a school van in Swat on Monday, killing the driver and injuring two students.

The men opened fire on the van in Swat’s Char Bagh area, according to the police.

The incident is still under investigation by the police. The district officials claimed that the attackers had been waiting on a motorcycle. They waited for the van to pass by, attacked it, and disappeared soon afterward.

The driver was allegedly the target of the attack, and his relatives staged a protest after the attack and demanded the restoration of peace in the region, urging the authorities to ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice.

They declared that terror incidents in Swat will not be tolerated.

In a similar incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), three students were wounded when their school van was ‘caught in a crossfire’ during a skirmish between two armed groups.