Pakistan Air Force Inducts New Aircraft for VIP Operations

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has recently inducted the Bombardier Global 6000 Jet into its fleet. The PAF will utilize the new jet for VIP transport duties.

Plane spotters have been sharing the images of the newly inducted aircraft with PAF livery on different social media platforms. The images show that the jet with a registration number of J-758.

Bombardier Aviation, a Canada-based aerospace company, announced the Bombardier Global Express in 1991. It took its maiden flight in 1996. Canadian authorities certified it in 1998 and it entered service a year later in 1999. Since then, Bombardier Aviation has introduced different variants of aircraft such as Bombardier Global 5000, 5500, 600, 6500, 7000, 7500, and 8000 jets.

Where Bombardier Global 6000 is concerned, it is a third-generation aircraft whose production started in 2012. Its flexible wing and wing loading are the highest in comparison to its competitors, allowing it to fly comfortably even during turbulence.

Last month, the PAF received the second batch of Chengdu J-10C semi-stealth 4.5-gen advanced multirole fighter jets from China.

A month earlier, images circulating on different social media platforms revealed that the second batch of J-10C fighter jets will bear tactical camouflage colors similar to the Mirage 5PA.

The images showed J-10Cs with a green-gray camouflage scheme and sky-blue undersides. Mirage 5PAs have a similar color scheme, and they have been used in low-level maritime strike roles. This suggested that the new J-10Cs will be also used in low-level maritime strike roles.