PTA Set to Introduce ‘Live Finger Detector’ to Control SIM Frauds

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will introduce a live finger detector (LFD) system to eradicate silicon thumbs to control the misuse of SIMs frauds and cybercrimes.

Official documents of the Interior Ministry revealed that it has observed that criminals usually uses different modus operandi to lure innocent people on social media network and deposit their hard-earned money into the imposter’s bank account.

Live Finger Detection (LFD) technology is based on analysis of dynamic and static image characteristics of the fake fingers, and how they can be distinguished from those of live fingers. With the advanced analysis algorithm to detect abnormalities in dynamic changing pattern of fingerprints images, and several static features of liveness or unnaturalness of fingers, fake fingers are clearly distinguished from live fingers.

As fingers gradually make contact with the sensor surface, live fingers naturally demonstrate changes in patterns of area, intensity, and movement, but fake fingers produce unnatural changing patterns of separated areas, partially dark area, distorted boundary shape, and large movement of core part. That would help in capturing the fake fingerprints and frauds.

Major tools used in these frauds are mobile SIMs which are activated fraudulently by using different techniques like silicon thumb impression etc. It is the mandate of the PTA to check and monitor illegal SIMs biometric verification under section- 17 of PECA-2016 (unauthorized issuance of SIM cards).

Moreover, such offenses are dealt under section-13 (electronic forgery) section-14 (electronic fraud), section-16 (unauthorized use of identity information) and section-17 (issues of illegal SIMs) of PECA-2016.

The documents further maintained that FIA Cybercrime Wing (FIA-CCW) being an investigation agency has taken serious steps in these matters.

During the current year, FIA-CCW has received 21,259 complaints of financial fraud which is a criminal offense under sections 13, and 14 of PECA-2016. Out of 21,259 complaints, 3,894 were converted into regular enquiries and 352 cases were registered whereas 415 accused were arrested. In 2021, CCW registered 3,894 enquiries, 652 cases and 703 accused were arrested.

During the current year, CCW FIA registered 33 cases and 69 accused were arrested. 1n 2021, 22 cases were registered and 53 accused were arrested under section 17 (issuance of illegal SIMs) of PECA-2016. Cases are registered under the relevant provisions of PECA-2016 against the beholders/users of such SIMs. Criminal proceedings are also initiated against the facilitator/abettor in such cases as franchise owner etc.

The documents further revealed that crackdown operations are conducted against the sellers/buyers of silicon thumbs. PTA will introduce a live finger detector (LFD) system to eradicate silicon thumbs. A database of IMEIs has been maintained to identify and report to PTA for permanently blocking the mobile set.