Punjab Announces Winter School Timings Starting 15 October

Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) has announced that it will change school timings from 15 October onwards in light of the winter and smog conditions across the province.

In this regard, the timings for public and private schools for boys will be 8:30 AM to 2 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday, while it will be from 8:30 AM to 12 PM on Friday.

Likewise, girls’ schools will start 15 minutes before boys’ schools and will operate from 8:15 AM until 1:45 PM, whereas on Friday, the timing will be from 8:15 AM to 11:45 PM.

Note that the Secretary of School Education will issue the final notification regarding the school timings.

Last month, the Education Department launched a free online academy called Insaf Academy for matriculation and intermediate students to reduce their dependence on external academic assistance such as academies, private tutors, etc.

Punjab’s Minister for School Education, Murad Raas, announced that the initiative would enable the students to get extra classes without paying additional fees.

Taking to Twitter, he said that the Insaf Academy features over 7,000 lectures and MCQ quizzes that will help students of grades 9-12. He added that it would provide equal opportunity to children from varying economic and social backgrounds.