FBR Amends Currency Declaration Regime for Passengers Once Again

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for outgoing international passengers to declare foreign currency of $5,000 or above at the time of departure at the airports.

Through an SRO.1864(I)/2022 issued on Tuesday, the FBR has also made it compulsory for incoming passengers to declare foreign currency exceeding $10,000 or equivalent.

ALSO READ FBR Imposes New Currency Declaration Requirement for Incoming Passengers

Under the amended baggage rules, the persons traveling to Afghanistan, while having an entitlement of $1,000, shall file a declaration of currency in their possession.

The FBR has issued SRO.1864(I)/2022 to amend the Baggage Rules, 2006.

According to the revised baggage rules, the outbound passenger, for all countries except Afghanistan, without prejudice to his entitlement of taking out of Pakistan $1,000 up to the age of 5 years, $5,000 above 5 years up to 18 years, and $10,000 above the age of 18 years, while taking out of Pakistan foreign currency exceeding $5,000 or equivalent, or any other prohibited or restricted item, shall file a declaration in the Form as set out in Appendix-C, before or on departure, electronically in the WeBOC or pass track or manually at the airport.

The persons traveling to Afghanistan, while having entitlement of $1,000, shall file a declaration of currency in their possession, in the Form as set out in Appendix-C.

ALSO READ SBP Reserves Drop Below $8 Billion Once Again

The incoming passenger when in possession of foreign currency exceeding $10,000 or equivalent, or any other prohibited or restricted item, shall also file a declaration in the Form as set out in Appendix-C, it added.