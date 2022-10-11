Sixes Drought: Pakistan Hits No Maximums in T20I Cricket First Time in 8 Years

In the fourth game of the tri-nation tournament in New Zealand, the home team comfortably defeated Pakistan by nine wickets at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

After winning the toss, Babar Azam chose to bat first and posted a below-par total of 130-7 in 20 overs, with middle-order batters, Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali, scoring 27 off 27 and 25 runs off 20 balls, respectively.

For the first time in eight years, the Men in Green failed to hit a single six in 20 overs in the shortest format of the game. The last time this happened was against Australia in Dubai in 2014.

Babar and Rizwan got off to a slow start, stitching a 30 runs partnership in 26 balls and scoring 21 runs off 23 balls and 16 runs off 17 balls, respectively, as both batted at sluggish strike rates of below 100.

Shan Masood’s struggles with the bat persisted as he continued his poor run of form, while the newly altered batting order also failed as Shadab walked back after scoring 8 off 7 balls.

Once again, hard-hitting batter, Haider Ali, failed to impress as he lost his wicket to Ish Sodhi for only 7 runs, while Nawaz went out without opening his account. In total, Pakistan smacked only 15 fours in the innings.