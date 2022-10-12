Motorola Moto G72 Launches Globally with 120Hz OLED and 108MP Camera

Motorola Moto G72 is making its way around the globe only a week after launching in India. It is starting with the European market but should become available in other regions eventually.

Design and Display

The screen is a 6.6-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution, 10-bit colors, HDR10+ support, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor sits underneath the display and the selfie camera is placed inside a centered punch-hole cutout. The screen is flat but the rear panel is curved around the sides for better grip.

Internals and Software

MediaTek’s Helio G99 is becoming popular once again with smartphones and the Moto G72 is another one on its list. This chip goes toe to toe with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700 series chips in terms of performance. There is only a single memory variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a microSD card slot as well.

Like most other Motorola phones, the Moto G72 also brings a pure Android 12 experience with little bloatware to worry about.

Cameras

There are three cameras on the back including a 108MP primary shooter with a wide-angle lens, an 8MP ultrawide snapper that can also do portrait shots, and a 2MP macro camera for closeup photos. It lets you capture 1080p videos at a smooth 60 FPS, but there is no 4K support.

The 16MP selfie camera (f/2.45, 1.0µm) is limited to 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

Moto G72 is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging, but the retail box has a 33W adapter.

The new Moto phone has landed in Europe for a starting price of €260, though it is going to be cheaper outside of the EU.

Motorola Moto G72 Specifications