Salman Butt Makes Big Claim About Changing Shahid Afridi’s Batting Positions

Former captain, Salman Butt, has criticized Shahid Afridi for only opting to open the innings under favorable batting conditions.

ALSO READ England Announces Test Squad for Historic Pakistan Tour

Discussing aggressive cricket on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt attacked famous all-rounder Shahid Afridi for being picky with opening the innings according to batting conditions.

Butt claimed that Afridi only batted as an opener in easier circumstances. He stated that Shahid Afridi liked to open in India since they lacked fast bowling talent in that era and it was easier to bat in Indian conditions. Seeing the bounce and pace in Australia, the famous cricketer batted down the order to spare himself from the difficult situations.

According to Salman Butt, Shahid Afridi also declined to open in South Africa because of tough batting conditions.

ALSO READ Ex-Bowling Coach Backs Shaheen to be At His Usual Best in T20 World Cup

While criticizing Afridi for shying away from opening in tough circumstances, Butt commended Adam Gilchrist and Sanath Jayasuriya for playing the role in any given conditions without fear of failure.