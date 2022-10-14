Govt to Launch ‘Home Delivery’ of LGP Cylinders Due to Severe Gas Shortage

The federal government has decided to home-deliver Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders to citizens in response to the acute gas shortage across the country this winter.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company (SNGPL) officers will deliver the cylinders to the consumers.

The consumers in close proximity to the company’s office will receive the cylinders free of cost, while those further away will pay the company delivery charges.

SNGPL first purchased 100,000 LPG cylinders, which would be distributed in several regions, including Lahore. The cylinders will be provided in accordance with the company’s license.

The LPG is to be sold at the prices determined by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and severe shortage would mean that traders would charge exorbitant rates, even higher than fixed by the authority.

The Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, revealed earlier this month that the country is expected to face gas load-shedding this winter, as the government has not been able to attain enough gas.