Ishaq Dar Holds Productive Sessions with Donors in Washington

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appreciated Pakistan’s policies and assured its continued support to the country.

Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Da met today in Washington DC with Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director IMF.

The Minister apprised her of the damages caused by the unprecedented floods in Pakistan. He shared the GoP’s vision for stabilizing the economy and carrying out sustainable and resilient recovery. DMD IMF appreciated the government’s policies and assured of IMF’s continued support to Pakistan.

The Finance Minister in his meeting with David Malpass, President World Bank, thanked the Bank for its continued support in the socio-economic development of Pakistan. He thanked the World Bank for its assistance in rescue and relief operations in the aftermath of the unprecedented devastating floods. President Malpass assured that the Bank would continue to work with GoP to help Pakistan overcome its socio-economic challenges due to the floods.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar had a very productive meeting with President World Bank @DavidMalpassWBG. The Minister thanked President World Bank for continued support to Pakistan, particularly for meeting the floods challenges and pic.twitter.com/jYO6svISVk — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) October 14, 2022

The Finance Minister in a separate meeting today with Mr. Martin Raiser, Vice President SAR, World Bank thanked Vice President Raiser for undertaking a visit to Pakistan to see firsthand the devastation caused by the floods. The visit helped in projecting the tremendous damages caused by the devastating floods. The Vice President assured that the Bank would continue to support Pakistan in overcoming the economic difficulties that the country was facing.

ALSO READ IT Ministry to Re-Draft Personal Data Protection Bill

The Minister met with Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, President of the Islamic Development Bank. The Finance Minister thanked Islamic Development Bank for its continued engagement with Pakistan. He appreciated that Pakistan and the Bank had remained trusted partners for decades. President Al Jasser appreciated the measures being taken by GoP to stabilize the economy while providing relief to the flood victims.

The Finance Minister in his meeting with the leadership of Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan elaborated upon the government’s vision to stabilize the economy, while also providing relief to the victims of the flood. He assured that the GoP was committed to completing the IMF’s program.

The delegation also met with rating agencies and participated in several events being held during the Annual Meetings.

The delegation also engaged at the Pakistan House with a diverse group of Pakistani professionals including leading businessmen, tech entrepreneurs, and others.

ALSO READ Finance Minister Dar Leaves for USA to Hold Parleys With IMF and World Bank Officials

The Finance Minister is leading Pakistan’s delegation in the IMF / World Bank’s 2022 Annual meetings being held in Washington DC. Other delegates include Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Finance & Revenue, Jameel Ahmed, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Finance Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Economic Affairs Division and Ali Tahir, Additional Secretary, Finance Division.