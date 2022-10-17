FBR Adds New Customs Station At Pak-Afghan Border Under TIR Convention

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has included Ghulam Khan in the list of areas to be used as border customs stations for the handling of International Road Transport (TIR) operations in Pakistan. Ghulam Khan is located near Gwadar at the Iranian border terminating towards the end point of Coastal Highway.

The FBR has amended SRO. 127(1)/2016 through a notification issued here on Monday. The Ghulam Khan (Gabd) would become the International Road Transport (TIR) border crossing point according to the TIR Convention 2017.

Pakistan became a member of the TIR Convention 2017 which has 77 contracting parties including China, Afghanistan, Iran, Turkey, and all Central Asian Republics (CARs). Chamman, Torkham, Sost, and Karachi are already operating as border customs stations for the handling of International Road Transport (TIR) operations in Pakistan.

After becoming a member, Pakistan notified sea and land border points as TIR crossings i.e., Sust (Khunjerab) with China, Torkham and Chaman with Afghanistan, Taftan with Iran, and Gwadar and Karachi are two seaports.

In December 2020, Gabd (Pakistan)-Reemdan (Iran) was upgraded to the international border crossing and now passengers/drivers can cross this border with a valid visa.

Consequently, FBR has notified Gabd as TIR border crossing point vides SRO. 622(I)/2021 dated 28th May 2021. Gabd is located at a distance of 87 Km from Gwadar on the Pak-Iran border and the endpoint of the Coastal Highway (N-10).