Chinese Envoy Appreciates Pakistan’s Commitment to CPEC

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong has appreciated the incumbent government for its commitment to China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The ambassador called on Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Wednesday.

The minister appreciated the continuous engagement of China in the energy sector with Pakistan and said that projects under CPEC gave a much-needed boost to the power sector back in 2014.

The power minister said that the government is committed to honoring the agreements and speeding up CPEC projects. He further remarked that Pakistan’s future energy landscape will revolve around indigenous and renewable sources.

He said that the Thar coal project is of tremendous importance for Pakistan’s future energy needs. In this regard, Pakistan is thankful for Chinese friends.

The envoy said that the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China will be a great success.