Mohammad Amir Urges Babar and Rizwan to Play at a Higher Strike Rate

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign will begin on October 23 against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, and the team will be keen to continue their winning trend in the shortest format of cricket.

Earlier this month, the Men in Green defeated the home side, New Zealand in a tri-nation series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, which provided an advantage of experience with the conditions in the Australian continent.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer, Mohammad Amir, has stated that there is no doubt that the opening duo of Babar-Rizwan is playing well, but when the run rate increases from 7 and 8 to 11 and 12, the team falls behind.

I think the opening pair should come out of their comfort zone because the whole team relies on them. Whenever we talk, we only hear that the team does not do anything if our openers return back to the pavilion

While answering a question regarding the opening combination, the 30-year-old responded that he always prefers the left-handed batter, Fakhar Zaman to open the innings for the national team in white-ball cricket.

It is worth noting that Babar and Rizwan have been heavily criticized for keeping the run rate low in the first six overs, with many former cricketers and experts suggesting that one of the two should bat in the middle-order rather than opening the innings.

