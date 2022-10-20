Former Australian Cricketer Rates Shaheen As the Deadliest Bowler in T20 World Cup

Pakistan star pacer, Shaheen Afridi, returned to international cricket after nearly three months during the first T20 World Cup warm-up encounter between Pakistan and England, conceding only seven runs in his two overs.

The left-arm pacer had suffered a knee injury during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, which forced him to miss the ODI series against the Netherlands, the Asia Cup 2022, the England T20I series, and the tri-series in New Zealand.

The 22-year-old regained his previous form in the second game against Afghanistan, taking two wickets in his first spell, including Rahmullah Gurbaz with a devastating yorker that forced him to seek medical attention.

Shaheen’s rhythm and momentum during the match impressed the cricketing fraternity, including former Australia cricketer, Tom Moody, who said that the ball he delivered to Afghanistan’s opening batter, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, was an absolute ripper.

Tom Moody, who played 76 white-ball games for Australia, added that Shaheen’s confidence and skill are something that all opening batters in the World Cup 2022 will fear. “He is deadly with the new ball,” he stated.

It is worth noting that Pakistan and arch-rivals India will square off in their first T20 World Cup 2022 match on Sunday, October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia with all tickets already sold out.

