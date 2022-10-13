Here’s How Much Changan Has Increased Car Prices Since January

Every carmaker in Pakistan is currently feeling the compounded effects of import sanctions and price hikes. Due to these issues, car sales and revenues have dropped massively for several automakers.

In recent days, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has risen to prominence, mostly due to the popularity of their massively popular sedan, Alsvin. However, after the recent price hikes, MCML’s progress has also dampened.

Here’s how much MCML has increased the prices of its cars from January – October 2022:

Models Prices in January 2022 (Rs.) Prices in October 2022 (Rs.) Increase (%) Alsvin 1.3 Comfort Manual 2,489,000 3,394,000 36% Alsvin 1.5 Comfort DCT 2,744,000 3,694,000 35% Alsvin 1.5 Lumiere DCT 2,939,000 3,844,000 31% Oshan X7 Comfort 5,750,000 (Debut Price) 7,049,000 23% Oshan X7 FutureSense 5,950,000 (Debut Price) 7,549,000 27% Karvaan 1,794,000 2,419,000 35% Karvaan Plus 1,944,000 2,569,000 32%

Production Cuts Continue

The inflationary pressures and import hurdles are a continuous bother for carmakers. Companies have observed massive production cuts, which may cause sales to fall further in the coming months.

Automakers blame the new mechanism enacted by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for the decline, which requires approval for CKD import clearance. Honda and Suzuki recently issued notifications about stopping production for several days in October.

Considering these factors, the Pakistani auto sector has tough times ahead.