Here’s How Much Hyundai Nishat Has Increased Car Prices This Year

The impact of inflation has been felt by the entire Pakistani car industry. Sedans and SUVs, in particular, have shot up significantly in value and are now considered high-end products.

Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited’s (HNMPL) lineup only consists of two sedans, an SUV, and a commercial pickup truck. The prices of all of these vehicles have gone up multifold.

Here’s how much the prices of Hyundai cars have risen:

Models Prices in January 2022 (Rs.) Prices in October 2022 (Rs.) % Change Tucson GLS Sport FWD 5,549,000 6,899,000 24% Tucson Ultimate AWD 5,999,000 7,399,000 23% Elantra GL 1.6 4,299,000 5,099,000 19% Elantra GLS 2.0 4,399,000 5,499,000 25% Sonata 2.0 6,859,000 7,899,000 15% Sonata 2.5 7,749,000 8,499,000 10%

Refund Issue

An HNMPL customer from Islamabad recently told ProPakistani that he plans to take legal action against the company over a lengthy refund delay.

According to details, a customer who booked a Hyundai Tucson from a dealership in Islamabad, faced a price hike while awaiting delivery of his car. The customer told ProPakistani that the company had unlawfully increased the price of his booked vehicle, despite receiving full payment from him. He stated:

Hyundai Nishat (dealership) took full payments from customers and still ended up increasing car prices by Rs. 1.2 million. The industry standard is that once the automaker takes full payment, the price is locked.

