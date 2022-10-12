Here’s How Much Hyundai Nishat Has Increased Car Prices This Year

The impact of inflation has been felt by the entire Pakistani car industry. Sedans and SUVs, in particular, have shot up significantly in value and are now considered high-end products.
Hyundai Nishat Motors Private Limited’s (HNMPL) lineup only consists of two sedans, an SUV, and a commercial pickup truck. The prices of all of these vehicles have gone up multifold.
Here’s how much the prices of Hyundai cars have risen:
|Models
|Prices in January 2022 (Rs.)
|Prices in October 2022 (Rs.)
|% Change
|Tucson GLS Sport FWD
|5,549,000
|6,899,000
|24%
|Tucson Ultimate AWD
|5,999,000
|7,399,000
|23%
|Elantra GL 1.6
|4,299,000
|5,099,000
|19%
|Elantra GLS 2.0
|4,399,000
|5,499,000
|25%
|Sonata 2.0
|6,859,000
|7,899,000
|15%
|Sonata 2.5
|7,749,000
|8,499,000
|10%
Refund Issue
An HNMPL customer from Islamabad recently told ProPakistani that he plans to take legal action against the company over a lengthy refund delay.
According to details, a customer who booked a Hyundai Tucson from a dealership in Islamabad, faced a price hike while awaiting delivery of his car. The customer told ProPakistani that the company had unlawfully increased the price of his booked vehicle, despite receiving full payment from him. He stated:
Hyundai Nishat (dealership) took full payments from customers and still ended up increasing car prices by Rs. 1.2 million. The industry standard is that once the automaker takes full payment, the price is locked.
He added that the price hikes have prompted numerous customers to back out from their bookings. He contacted the sales manager recently, who said that the refund timeline is still uncertain. He lamented that the company has left him no choice but to take legal action.
ProPakistani has tried reaching out to HNMPL and is still awaiting their comment regarding this development.