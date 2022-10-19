FBR Imposes Additional Customs Duty on Imported Car Parts

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed additional customs duty on the import of different types of components used in the manufacturing of vehicles.

The FBR has amended S.R.O 693(1)/2006 through an S.R.O.1930(1)/2022 issued on Wednesday.

According to the revised regime of additional customs duty, the duty would be applicable on the import of seat parts made of foam, head/ armrests and seat frames, air cleaner hoses, and water cooling system hoses (except turbo system hoses) for vehicles falling under the specified Pakistan Customs Tariff heading.

The additional customs duty would also be applicable on the import of air cleaner hoses and water cooling system hoses (except turbo system hoses) for vehicles.

The additional customs duty would also be applicable on the import of fan pulleys for vehicles of certain PCT headings, rear combination/backup lamps, rear turning indicators, plough lamps, reverse/parking lights for vehicles; ceiling/room lamps for vehicles and wiring sets and cable sets for vehicles of specified PCT headings.

The additional customs duty would also be charged on the import of brake drums and air vacuum tanks, lever assembly for parking/hand brakes (4×2 vehicles only) for vehicles, built-up drive axles with hub and brake drum for vehicles, wheel hubs for axles for vehicles and built up non-driving axles with hub and brake drums for vehicles, dust protection caps for wheel hubs and wheel hubs for axles for vehicles, road wheels (excluding casted), rims, discs, caps, ornaments and weights for vehicles, pins for shock absorbers (4×2 vehicles only) for specified vehicles and radiators other than aluminum cores for vehicles of certain PCT headings.

The additional customs duty would also be chargeable on the import of steering wheels (non-foamed) and covers steering shafts for vehicles and seat parts made of foam for vehicles of specified PCT headings.